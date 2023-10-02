Parsons (knee) is expected to be good to go for Dallas' game against the 49ers on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Parsons injured his knee during Sunday's win against New England but that did not slow down the star pass rusher as he still managed to log five tackles (two solo), including a sack. While the 2021 first-round pick may be limited at practice throughout the week the injury is not expected to keep him out of the upcoming matchup.