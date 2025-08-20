Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said "I feel good about that, yeah" when asked Wednesday whether he expects Parsons (back) to suit up Week 1 against the Eagles, with or without a new deal, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Parsons has officially been held out of practice since the start of training camp, though it seems the largest roadblock to the star pass rusher taking the field for Dallas remains his lack of a new long-term deal. His dissatisfaction with the absence of progress in contract talks resulted in a trade request made Aug. 1. If no extension is reached, Parsons will be set to play out the 2025 campaign on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which carries a $24 million contract. Schottenheimer's willingness to express optimism Wednesday could be a sign that contract negotiations are beginning to move forward.