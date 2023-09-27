Parsons recorded five tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.

Although Dallas lost, Parsons secured a season-high in tackles while also notching his fourth sack of the year. The 24-year-old has now compiled 12 tackles, including four sacks, a pass deflection and both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign.