Parsons recorded five tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Although Dallas lost, Parsons secured a season-high in tackles while also notching his fourth sack of the year. The 24-year-old has now compiled 12 tackles, including four sacks, a pass deflection and both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Two more sacks Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Opens sack account in Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Back to full strength•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Suffers injury during practice•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Versatility to be emphasized•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Up to 251 pounds•