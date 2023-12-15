Parsons (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday after being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The two-time First Team All-Pro is trending in the right direction for the Cowboys' matchup with the Bills on Sunday. Parsons has yet to miss a game this year and has recorded 27 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for losses, 12.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced and one fumble recovery.