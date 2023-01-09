Parsons recorded two tackles including half a sack in Sunday's loss to Washington.

The second-year defensive star saw his prolific sack pace slow down over the final six games of the regular season due to various injuries, but Parsons still finished the year with 13.5 sacks, a new career high. His ability to rebound could be one of the keys to a Cowboys victory in the wild-card round against the Buccaneers, after Parsons sacked Tom Brady twice back in Week 1 during their first meeting this season.

More News