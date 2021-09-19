The Cowboys are expected to deploy Parsons primarily as a defensive end beginning with Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The hyper-athletic rookie had an eventful NFL debut in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, tallying seven tackles and a pass breakup. Though the 6-foot-3, 246-pound Parsons is expected to be a long-term mainstay in the Dallas linebacking corps, he'll at least temporarily move to defensive end out of necessity after Demarcus Lawrence (foot) was placed on injured reserve and Randy Gregory (illness) was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. The Week 2 move to defensive end should present more pass-rushing opportunities for Parsons, but whether he sticks at the position beyond Sunday will likely be based on how he fares against the Chargers. While Lawrence's injury is a long-term concern, Gregory should be in line to return to Week 3 versus Philadelphia, helping to restore some depth on the edge.