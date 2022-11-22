Team president Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Parsons (knee/ankle) is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Giants, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Parsons missed some time spanning the third and fourth quarters during this past Sunday's win at Minnesota after his left leg was rolled up on. However, he was able to return and finish Week 11 with four tackles, including two sacks, and a forced fumble. While the Cowboys listed Parsons as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Jones relayed Tuesday that the pass rusher didn't have an MRI on his knee, and he's also slated to return to practice in a limited capacity, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.