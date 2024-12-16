Parsons recorded 2.0 sacks among his four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Despite missing four games in the middle of the season due to an ankle injury, Parsons is on the verge of reaching double-digit sacks for the fourth straight season. In six games since his return, he's piled up 7.5 sacks, giving him 8.5 on the year with three games left on the Cowboys' schedule.
More News
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Two more sacks Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Records two sacks in loss•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Officially active for Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Expected to face snap count Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Could return in Week 10•