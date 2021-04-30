The Cowboys selected Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

The top linebacker in the draft, Parsons fills an immediate need in Dallas following the retirement of Sean Lee -- a fellow Penn State alum -- just before the draft. Parsons is arguably the best defensive player in the draft regardless of position, possessing true sideline-to-sideline athleticism while being a sure tackler. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds and runs a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. With Leighton Vander Esch proving to have durability concerns, Parsons adds depth to the Cowboys' linebacking corps. He's more than just an insurance policy, though; Parsons can be an immediate difference-maker in the middle of that defense.