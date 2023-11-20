Parsons recorded six tackles including 2.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The Cowboys brought down Bryce Young seven times in total in a 33-10 rout, with Parsons setting a new season high in sacks along the way. The third-year pass rusher has 10 sacks in 10 games to begin the 2023 campaign, putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 13.5 he racked up last season.