Parsons (illness), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, is likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Parsons missed practice Friday with the illness but sounds like he could play Sunday. Still, watch to make sure he's not inactive before the 8:20 pm ET Sunday night kickoff.
