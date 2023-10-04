Parsons (knee) was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After suffering both knee and ankle injuries in Week 4 versus the Patriots, Parsons was able to log a limited session to open the week. The 24-year-old is expected to be able to suit up Sunday versus the 49ers, but his status is worth monitoring at practice the rest of the week.
