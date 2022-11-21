Parsons (knee/ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Parsons left Sunday's blowout win over Minnesota and was evaluated for knee and ankle injuries, but he ended up returning to the contest and said after the game that he was fine, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. However, with Dallas on a short week, the superstar pass rusher's health early in the week will be magnified more than usual. Parsons will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status, but despite not participating Monday, there doesn't appear to be significant concern about him missing Dallas' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants.