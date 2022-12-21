Parsons (illness) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Although Dallas didn't hold an official practice Tuesday, Parsons likely wouldn't have participated anyways given his designation as a non-participant on the injury report due to an illness. It would be awfully surprising if Saturday's divisional matchup against Philadelphia accounted for the second-year pro's first absence of the 2022-23 campaign, though he'll probably need to practice in some capacity either Wednesday or Thursday to ensure he suits up this weekend.
