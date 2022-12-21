Parsons (illness) remained unavailable for practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Parsons missed his first official practice of the week Wednesday as he continues to deal with an illness. With the Cowboys' Week 16 matchup with the Eagles coming a day earlier than normal Saturday, the linebacker will look to return to the practice field Thursday to alleviate any concerns about his availability for the contest. Considering the stakes of the game with Philadelphia, it would be surprising if he was unable to go.

