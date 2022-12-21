Parsons (illness) remained unavailable for practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Parsons missed his first official practice of the week Wednesday as he continues to deal with an illness. With the Cowboys' Week 16 matchup with the Eagles coming a day earlier than normal Saturday, the linebacker will look to return to the practice field Thursday to alleviate any concerns about his availability for the contest. Considering the stakes of the game with Philadelphia, it would be surprising if he was unable to go.
More News
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Listed as DNP with illness Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Racks up 13th sack•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Another virtuoso performance•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Officially active Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: On track to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Officially questionable•