Parsons (back) didn't practice Thursday, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

It was his first practice absence of training camp, with Parsons otherwise continuing to participate since announcing a trade request on social media last Friday. He's scheduled to play out 2025 under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract for $24 million, while fellow pass rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt have secured extensions in the range of $40 million per season. Parsons remains with the team, not wanting to face fines, and it is possible Thursday's absence wasn't solely about the back injury. He did miss practices with the same back injury during the offseason program, however, and Cowboys president Jerry Jones has mentioned the injury being a factor in negotiations. Multiple reports have suggested that Jones doesn't want to negotiate with Parsons' agent because he wants the pass rusher to honor a verbal agreement the two had back in March. It's a situation that could get ugly, if it hasn't already, with Jones acknowledging recently that he doesn't know if Parsons will be on the field Week 1 against Philadelphia.