Parsons totaled seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 31-28 defeat versus the Packers.
Parsons finished in a four-way tie for the Cowboys' team high in tackles Sunday. The second-year linebacker lined up on less than 70 percent of his team's defensive snaps over the past two games, but he managed to play all but three of Dallas' defensive snaps following the team's Week 9 bye. Parsons now has 43 tackles (31 solo), eight sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over nine games, and he'll look to add to these totals against the Vikings this coming Sunday.
