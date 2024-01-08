Parsons recorded five tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

The takedown of Sam Howell gave Parsons his 14th sack of the season, a new career high after he racked up 13 as a rookie in 2021 and 13.5 last season. He tied Myles Garrett for seventh in the league, and Parsons' remarkable consistency has marked him as one of the NFL's elite defenders and pass rushers. He'll take aim at Jordan Love when the Cowboys face the Packers on Sunday in the wild-card round.