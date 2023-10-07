Parsons (knee) has been cleared to play against San Francisco on Sunday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Parsons hurt both his knee and ankle Week 4 against New England and logged a pair of limited practice sessions to begin this week. However, he was able to practice in full Friday, setting him up to play in an NFC showdown versus the 49ers on Sunday. Parsons is tied for seventh in the NFL with four sacks on the season.