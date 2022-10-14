Parsons doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Parsons didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin issue but progressed to a limited participant Thursday before logging a full session Friday. The Cowboys appeared to be simply monitoring Parsons, who had to briefly leave the team's Week 5 win due to the groin issue, but he never really appeared in danger of missing the divisional matchup against Philadelphia. Parsons is tied for the league lead in sacks with six through the first five weeks of the season and will look to continue his strong play against one of the premier teams in the NFL.