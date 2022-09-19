Dallas isn't worried about a possible Parsons injury in the aftermath of Sunday's win over the Bengals, Clarence Hill Jr of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Parsons appeared banged up at time in the game, but there don't appear to be any lingering injury concerns for the star defender, though confirmation on that front will come when Dallas begins practicing in preparation for a Week 3 MNF clash with the Giants. Against Cincinnati, Parsons mustered four solo tackles and two sacks, giving him four sacks through two games.