Parsons (ankle) is not on the Cowboys' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Parsons will return Sunday from a four-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4 against the Giants, though the 2021 first-round pick is expected to operate on a snap count, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Parsons' return solidifies the Cowboys' defensive front along with starters Chauncey Golston, Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa.