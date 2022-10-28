Parsons (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Parsons landed on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder issue and logged back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 8 prep. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but it's certainly a concerning development for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate, who played a season-low 66 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps Week 7. Parsons' official availability likely won't be known until closer to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's available in any capacity, he'll likely be a must-start option in most IDP leagues.