Parsons (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Parsons logged back-to-back limited sessions after not practicing Monday and is officially questionable for the Thanksgiving day matchup. The star defender suffered the injury during the Cowboys' blowout win over Minnesota, but he returned to the contest after briefly exiting. Parsons didn't have an MRI on the injured knee and, despite the injury designation, is expected to suit up, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.