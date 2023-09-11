Parsons recorded three tackles including a sack in Sunday's 40-0 rout of the Giants.

The Cowboys sacked Daniel Jones seven times in total in a dominant performance, and Parsons was a constant presence in the Giants backfield even when he wasn't the one to actually bring the QB down. After delivering 26.5 sacks in 33 games over his first two NFL seasons, the Penn State product is among the favorites to lead the league in that category in 2023.