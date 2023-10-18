Parsons recorded two tackles (one solo) and one sack in Dallas' Week 6 win over the Chargers Monday night.
Parsons had been quiet most of the evening before sacking Justin Herbert on what would be the Chargers' final drive of the game. The DPOY candidate is up to five sacks through six games, adding seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
