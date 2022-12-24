Parsons (illness) is active for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

An illness kept Parsons off the practice field both Tuesday and Wednesday, but he was able to return Thursday as a limited participant and now is feeling well enough to suit up for Week 16 action. The Eagles will be without franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) on Saturday, so Parsons will set his sights on quelling Gardner Minshew.