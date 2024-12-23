Share Video

Parsons (illness) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The three-time All-Pro missed practice Friday with the illness, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that he was still likely to play. Parsons has recorded 6.5 sacks in six games since returning from a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four contests.

