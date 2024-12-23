Parsons (illness) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The three-time All-Pro missed practice Friday with the illness, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that he was still likely to play. Parsons has recorded 6.5 sacks in six games since returning from a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four contests.
More News
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Questionable due to illness•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Keeps racking up sacks•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Two more sacks Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Records two sacks in loss•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Officially active for Week 10•