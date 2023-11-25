Parsons registered three tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Thursday's Thanksgiving 45-10 rout of Washington.

Parsons combined with Dante Fowler for a split sack in the second quarter and added a solo sack in the fourth. The star linebacker has 4.0 sacks over the past two weeks and 11.5 through 11 games on the season. Parsons is well within reach of the career-best 13.5 sacks he registered last year.