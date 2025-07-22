Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Present at training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons is present to begin training camp Tuesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Parsons is currently looking for a massive contract extension, but he opted to report to camp without one. The two sides haven't sounded particularly close on an agreement. Parsons dealt with ankle and wrist issues last season and was limited to 12 regular-season contests. He still stuffed the stat sheet when he was healthy, finishing with 43 tackles (30 solo), including 12.0 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.
