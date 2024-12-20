Parsons (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Parsons was added to the injury report Friday as a DNP, so this one bears watching into the weekend for Dallas. Carl Lawson, Marshawn Kneeland and Tyrus Wheat would be next up for snaps off the edge for the Cowboys if Parsons is unable to play Sunday.
