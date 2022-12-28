Parsons (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Titans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Parsons landed on the injury report Tuesday as a limited participant due to a hand injury and remained limited during Wednesday's session, ultimately taking a designation into the Week 17 game as a result. Leighton Vander Esch (neck) has already been ruled out, so if Parsons is also sidelined, the Cowboys will be without two of their starting linebackers for Thursday's primetime matchup.
