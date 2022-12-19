Parsons recorded two tackles including a sack in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars.
Offenses have committed extra resources to preventing Parsons from wrecking plays, and the sack was his first in three games. The second-year linebacker is still up to 13 sacks on the season, tying his rookie total in two fewer games, and he's currently fourth in the NFL in that category behind Nick Bosa (15.5), Matthew Judon (14.5) and Myles Garrett (13.5).
