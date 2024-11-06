Parsons (ankle) will go through a limited practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Parsons' return to practice is a significant step forward in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 4. The Penn State product hasn't been on the field since suffering the injury, so even with limited reps expected Wednesday, it's a good start for the week in his goal of suiting up Sunday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Could return in Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Remains out Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Looking unlikely for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Remains sidelined for practice•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Missing third straight game•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Still not practicing•