Share Video

Link copied!

Parsons (ankle) will go through a limited practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons' return to practice is a significant step forward in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 4. The Penn State product hasn't been on the field since suffering the injury, so even with limited reps expected Wednesday, it's a good start for the week in his goal of suiting up Sunday against the Eagles.

More News