Parsons (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Parsons had his left leg rolled up on late in the third quarter Sunday but returned to the field midway through the fourth quarter, even with the Cowboys holding a significant lead over the Vikings. Given his return in the lopsided matchup, it seems unlikely that Parsons will be hindered much by his injury going forward.
