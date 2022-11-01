Parsons notched four tackles (two solo) and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears.

Parsons' impact can't be captured by the stat sheet alone, as his scoop and score was the product of chasing quarterback Justin Fields out of the pocket, then pursuing running back David Montgomery who caught a bail-out pass which was knocked out of his hands by Leighton Vander Esch. Even on a day that didn't see Parsons build on his sack total (eight through as many contests), the second-year sensation couldn't fail to make an impact. After the Cowboys' bye Week 9, Parsons will get a chance to take on Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Packers offense.