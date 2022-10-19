Parsons recorded seven tackles (three solo), including one for loss, and two pass defenses during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles.

Parsons dealt with a groin issue ahead of Sunday's matchup but suited up and played 94 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The superstar pass rusher recorded a seven-high seven tackles and notched his first two pass defenses of the season, showcasing his elite versatility. However, he was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty following his second pass deflection, which extended Philadelphia's drive. Regardless, Parsons remains one of the most dynamic and prolific defensive players in the league and has solidified himself as a top IDP option.