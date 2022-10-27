Parsons (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Parsons popped up on the Cowboys' injury report Thursday with a shoulder injury that he presumably picked up during Sunday's win over the Lions. The second-year pro will have one more shot to practice fully on Friday, but fellow linebackers Luke Gifford and Jabril Cox could see added snaps behind usual starters Anthony Barr and Leighton Vander Esch if Parsons is eventually ruled out this weekend against Chicago.
