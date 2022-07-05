Parsons is making it his goal to break the NFL sack record this season, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports reports. "Yeah, 15's like the minimum. 15's what I wanna hit. But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record," Parsons said last month after filming a commercial for Madden NFL 23.

T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan's record of 22.5 sacks just last season, but after racking up 13 in 16 games as a rookie in that same 2021 campaign, Parsons believes he can follow it up with a truly historic performance. The Cowboys added little to their pass rush in the offseason aside from Dante Fowler, so it seems likely that Parsons will get plenty of snaps this year in which he's let loose on the opposition quarterback. Even the 15 sacks he's predicting as a floor would be impressive for a linebacker, but the sky seems to be the limit for the 23-year-old unicorn when it comes to his production.