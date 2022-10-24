Parsons had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Lions.
Parsons notched his seventh sack in as many games, with each of his previous six having come in pairs. The versatile defender also used his speed to make a touchdown-saving tackle early in the fourth quarter. That play proved to be significant, as DeMarcus Lawrence forced and recovered a fumble on the following play.
