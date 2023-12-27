Parsons recorded seven tackles (two solo), including a half-sack, in Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Parsons wasn't quite able to be the game wrecker he has been in the past, but he did get to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a half-sack in the loss. The linebacker will look to have a greater impact on the outcome of the game when the Cowboys host the Lions on Saturday in a crucial Week 17 matchup.