Parsons (illness) logged a full practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Parsons logged a DNP for Tuesday's walkthrough practice due to an illness, but he was able to give it a full go Wednesday. The Penn State product should have no problem suiting up Thursday against the Seahawks, which is certainly good news for the Dallas defense.
