Parsons routinely got the better of Broncos starting right tackle Calvin Anderson during joint practice between Dallas and Denver on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lining up at both linebacker and defensive end, Parsons blew past Anderson to get to the quarterback so often he lost count of how many potential sacks he might have racked up had it been an actual game. Last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year has been the best player in a Cowboys uniform throughout training camp, and with the addition of Anthony Barr (conditioning) to the Dallas defense, Parsons figures to be freed up for pass-rushing duties even more often in 2022 after recording 13 sacks in 16 games last season.