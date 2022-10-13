Parsons (groin) was listed as a DNP on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Parsons temporarily exited during Sunday's win over the Rams after picking up a groin injury during the second half. However, the star linebacker is confident this issue will not limit him moving forward, saying there's "no question" that he'll be available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Parsons has recorded 19 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble through the first five games of the season, so it will be worth keeping a close eye on his injury status during practice Thursday and Friday.