Parsons (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Parsons will go down as a non-participant on the Cowboys' practice report for the second day in a row, giving him one more opportunity to get back on the field before Dallas decides whether he carries a designation into Saturday's game versus Philadelphia. Considering the playoff implications at stake this weekend, it would be surprising if the star linebacker ends up sitting out Saturday, but his status will still be worth tracking leading up to the contest. Through 14 appearances this season, Parsons has compiled 59 tackles, 13 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown.
More News
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Listed as DNP with illness Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Racks up 13th sack•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Another virtuoso performance•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Officially active Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: On track to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Officially questionable•