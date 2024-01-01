Parsons finished Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions with six tackles (five solo).
Parsons was tied with Jourdan Lewis for the fourth-most tackles on the Cowboys' defense in Saturday's victory. He's six tackles and 0.5 sacks away from matching his totals from last season when he earned his second First-team All-Pro selection. Dallas can lock up the NFC East title and the second seed in the conference with a Week 18 win over Washington, so Parsons should see the field as much as he has all season.
