Parsons (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Bears despite being listed as questionable, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since Parsons isn't dealing with any sort of lower-body injury that might affect his conditioning, he shouldn't face any major limitations with his snap count if he's indeed able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The second-year player has emerged as one of the early favorites for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award, having tallied 32 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups through Dallas' first seven games.