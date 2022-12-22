Parsons (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Parsons was away from the Cowboys both Tuesday and Wednesday due to an illness. With his return to team facilities Thursday, he was expected to take on a "full workload," according to coach Mike McCarthy. Instead, Parsons went down as limited, and now his status for Week 16 won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's active, Parsons won't be getting after the Eagles' typical starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder), meaning the pass rusher's main priority will be containing backup Gardner Minshew.