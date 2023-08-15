Parsons left practice early Tuesday after suffering a lower-leg injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Parsons was later seen standing with his leg taped up, stating that he got kicked, and was going to get it looked at, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. There's certainly no reason to rush back the Penn State product, and his ability to stand under his own power post-injury can easily be viewed as a positive. Parsons though will now focus on getting healthy as he awaits a diagnosis on his injury.