Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Parsons (illness) has tested negative for COVID-19 and should be available for Monday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones dispelled any concerns of a possible flu or COVID-related illness, saying that Parsons is just dealing with congestion and other cold-like symptoms. The 2021 All-Pro has quickly emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, so it's possible that the team will be overly cautious in handling this ailment moving forward. Nevertheless, Parsons will have three more days to overcome these symptoms before Monday's matchup in New York